Raiders players clock on for training at Braddon after 3pm during the NRLW season, but for most that's not the start of the work day.
Some have part-time roles, while others work a full-time job in addition to their NRLW careers.
It's a hectic schedule, and though players hope the NRLW can eventually become a full-time professional league, for now the juggle is just part of the deal to chase their footy dreams.
NRLW salaries are improving - set to rise from $30,000 minimum this season to $50,600 by 2027 - however those figures are dwarfed by the $120,000 minimum salary NRL players make.
So in establishing the Raiders' first NRLW team, part of the process was ensuring there were job opportunities to give players greater financial security.
Co-captain Zahara Temara is a marketing assistant for major sponsor - business management consulting firm, Parbery - while Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Ash Quinlan and co-skipper Simaima Taufa work in various roles in the Raiders' office.
Some players work remotely in jobs they already held interstate and overseas, such as Queenslanders Sophie Holyman and Tara Reinke, and Kiwi Madison Bartlett, while others work locally in schools and businesses around Canberra.
But what is the juggle really like?
Grace Kemp was already nervous about her transition from the Brumbies to playing league at the Raiders.
So imagine how she felt when she landed a job at Coolamon Advisors as Katrina Fanning's executive assistant, where the prop handles everything from managing diaries, to working with Indigenous businesses, and on the Voice referendum.
"I was so nervous," Kemp said.
"But it's been great working with Katrina and I've learnt so much."
Raiders players Kemp, Janelle Williams and Tommaya Kelly-Sines all work at the organisation where the Jillaroos legend is the director, as well as being on the Raiders board.
"The Raiders wanted to support me with a job that was more flexible with hours and travel," Kemp said.
"Katrina is really accommodating because she knows what an athlete has to go through.
"I'm also a Wiradjuri woman, so it's great to connect with different Indigenous backgrounds in this job."
Jessica Gentle was one of many Raiders women that relocated from interstate. She organised her own employment as a full-time, casual teacher upon arriving in Canberra.
She loves her job, but the days are certainly long for Miss Gentle, who described it as like leading a "double life" with two very different jobs and colleagues to bounce between.
"I teach from 8am to 3pm and head to training after that," she said.
"There's definitely busy days where I'm super tired by the time I get to training, but I love both footy and teaching, so it's important to find that balance.
"It's heading in the right direction, but it'd be ideal for NRLW to be full-time professional one day. The level of the game would definitely improve."
Gentle has no problem earning her students' respect, though, kids gravitating towards her to kick a footy at lunchtime, and in the classroom when she's even caught them watching her highlights.
Ella Ryan and Mackenzie Wiki have developed a close bond because of their work at Niche Power Performance in Phillip.
Ryan started out a client before gym owner - and former rugby union coach - Tim Cornforth mentored her to become a qualified personal trainer.
"It's awesome to get a different perspective on gym training, like seeing people struggle in a good way to achieve their goals," Ryan said.
"I've had clients that started with me two years ago that still train with me now."
The business expanded from Cornforth's garage to a commercial gym space within a few years, and Wiki is one of their newest hires.
The pair's day often starts in the early hours, allowing for a quick nap before training in the afternoon.
"It's great to have Mackenzie working here because we've become really close friends and we aren't sick of each other yet," Ryan said.
"It's always high energy and good vibes, and I quite like the balance, because you can't play footy your whole life, so to have a career there and that balance is really important."
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 3.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Mackenzie Wiki, 5. Shakiah Tungai, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Monalisa Soliola, 12. Elise Smith, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Emma Barnes, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Tara Reinke. Reserves: 18. Ella Ryan, 19. Alanna Dummett, 20. Ahlivia Ingram, 21. Jessica Gentle, 22. Ua Ravu
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.