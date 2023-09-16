For Warwick Anderson, taking part in the annual charity motorcycle ride to Canberra is a way of keeping the memory of his brother alive.
His brother, Detective Inspector Bryson Anderson, was killed with a knife when a neighbourhood dispute turned into a siege in Sydney in 2012.
"No one goes to work thinking they won't come home," Mr Anderson said.
"He died serving the community and he deserved much better."
Every year since then, Mr Anderson has taken part in the annual Wall to Wall Ride for Remembrance.
On Saturday, he was one of around 2000 motorcycle riders to glide into Canberra to commemorate police officers who died on duty.
"It keeps his memory alive and helps reinforce, I think, in the minds of his children, that he was someone who was loved and respected," Mr Anderson said.
Since its inception in 2010, the ride has raised more than $1.5 million for Police Legacy.
Police Federation of Australia President Ian Levers said this year, $150,000 has been raised through the ride.
Mr Levers said there were currently 823 names on the National Police Memorial but on September 29, three more names would be added.
"The families often bear the burden of the job we do," he said in a ceremony to commemorate those killed on duty.
"When we leave for each shift, there is an uncertainty that the most basic of the jobs could turn volatile in a split second, or leave a terrible physical or emotional scar on their officer or loved one.
"One thing we can never do is we cannot change the past but what we can do is honour the memory and never forget the sacrifice our colleagues have paid," he said.
"It falls on us to honour their service and their lives."
