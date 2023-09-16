The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Thousands ride into Canberra for Wall to Wall police remembrance ride

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated September 16 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dianne Proctor, widow of police officer Timothy Proctor, and her son were at the service.
Dianne Proctor, widow of police officer Timothy Proctor, and her son were at the service.

For Warwick Anderson, taking part in the annual charity motorcycle ride to Canberra is a way of keeping the memory of his brother alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.