The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Watch

Horticulturist Jamie Durie shares tips for improving your garden at Floriade

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated September 17 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As families marvelled at Floriade's beautiful blooms, award-winning Australian gardener Jamie Durie shared his gardening tips.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.