Opposition spokesperson for Infrastructure and Transport Bridget McKenzie has taken aim at the federal government over its lack of action on Qantas' Canberra to Sydney flight cancellations, vowing to investigate the situation in the upcoming Senate inquiry.
The inquiry will next week start scrutinising the government's decision to reject more Qatar Airways flights into the country as well as its other moves on proposals for additional services to Australia's major airports.
Latest figures show Qantas was cancelling more flights between Canberra and Sydney than any other route in the country.
Qantas has blamed cancellations on weather and air traffic control issues but has also admitted that the frequency of services along this route means its less disruptive than at other airports.
But Senator McKenzie, who pushed for the inquiry, said Qantas' excuses "don't stack up".
"And it's time for [Transport Minister Catherine King] to take charge. And if she won't, I will. And that's what we're going to be investigating in the Senate inquiry," she said on Saturday.
July figures showed that the airline cancelled 103 of 923 scheduled flights between Canberra and Sydney.
Senator McKenzie described the figures as "beggars belief".
"To me, it is an example where the regulator, the federal government needs to step in and do something about it," she said.
Qantas has been entangled in a number of scandals in recent weeks and accused of "slot-hoarding" by the nation's competition watchdog, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
Senator McKenzie said more flexibility was needed around the slots arrangements, a recommendation made by former Productivity Commission Peter Harris, who was commissioned by the former Coalition government to review the Sydney Airport Demand Management Scheme.
"It's quite rigid at the moment, and it needs more flexibility because if you aren't going to use your right to take off or land, then someone else should be able to do that and therefore provide a service to the travelling public," she said.
"The government could also strengthen the 'show cause' arrangements within the regulatory framework and actually muscle on this and the demand that the current arrangements are public, are reported, and that fines could also be put to the airlines who are cancelling and delaying for no good reason."
In its aviation green paper, the government said it was considering a number of recommendations on slot allocation including those in the Harris Review.
"There is a report sitting on [Ms King's] desk, done by a former Productivity Commissioner, Peter Harris, that suggests more flexibility is required around the slots in and out of Sydney Airport," Senator McKenzie said.
"And right now, from the latest data, it's clear Canberrans are the ones that are paying the price for her lack of action on that."
