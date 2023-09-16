Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie has backed statehood status for the ACT but says until the territory becomes a state, it remains subject to federal commentary.
It comes as the federal Coalition seeks to overturn an ACT government decision to decriminalise small quantities of recreational drugs, including cocaine, MDMA and heroin.
The move has been criticised by ACT Labor Senator Katy Gallagher and Independent ACT Senator David Pocock, who accused the Coalition of trying to undermine territory rights.
Asked about her views on ACT's right to self-government, Senator McKenzie said she would "support the ACT becoming a state".
"It can have its own budget, it can run its own affairs, but until it is prepared to do that, as in the Northern Territory as well, then they remain a territory," she said.
In a further comment, she while the ACT remains a territory "the federal government has both the responsibility and the right to comment on its decisions".
This week, Liberal senator Michaelia Cash put forward a notice of motion for a private senators' bill that will aim to override the territory's drug laws, accusing the ACT Labor-Greens government of opening "the door to dangerous drugs".
Senator McKenzie echoed the sentiment, describing the move to decriminalise small quantities of drugs as "reckless".
"Having enough coke on yourself to do 15 lines is too many," she said.
"We have thousands of people that work in Parliament House each and every week.
"What are the rules going to be for our staff, for the public servants that work for the government and assist us to run the country."
Earlier, the Coalition led an unsuccessful effort to force the ACT government to hold an inquiry into the forced takeover of the Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
