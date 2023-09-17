The Canberra Times
Opinion

Jack Waterford | The real enemies of truth and freedom are close to home

By Jack Waterford
September 18 2023 - 5:00am
General Campbell might be better focused on getting Australia's house in order. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
General Angus Campbell is concerned about "truth decay" and artificial intelligence, worried that eventually citizens of this country will be unable to sift fact from fiction. Countries such as Russia were using disinformation as a weapon of statecraft in America and Britain, and engaging in campaigns that could increasingly be used to fracture "the trust that binds us," he told a seminar organised by Australian Strategic Policy Institute this week.

