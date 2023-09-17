Canberra Olympic are set to face Belconnen United in the NPL women's first grade grand final after defeating Canberra Croatia 4-1 on Sunday.
Olympic dominated the game at Kambah to set up a tantalising season decider next Saturday at Deakin Stadium.
Meanwhile the men's NPL first grade grand final will be on the same day at Deakin, between Canberra Croatia and O'Connor Knights.
On Saturday night Canberra Croatia advanced to the grand final after defeating Gungahlin United 5-2 in an extra-time thriller.
At Riverside Stadium it was Gungahlin that got off to the better start, taking a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Samuel Habtemariam scored the first goal off a cross from his brother Jeremy following a Canberra Croatia mistake at the back.
Then Chilean import Fernando Javier Urzua Jorquera doubled their advantage from a set piece kick by former A-League star George Timotheou a few metres outside the area.
Canberra Croatia kept coming though, and when Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu converted from the penalty spot after a rebounded save, Gungahlin's lead was reduced to 2-1.
After halftime it was Ahmed-Shaibu that delivered for Canberra Croatia again, this time scoring from a corner to level scores.
In extra time momentum completely swung to Canberra Croatia.
Daniel Subasic's glancing header gave them the first lead of the game, then Stephen Dominici and Ahmed-Shaibu sealed the 5-2 victory.
Women: Canberra Olympic 4 bt Canberra Croatia 1.
Men: Canberra Croatia 5 bt Gungahlin United 2.
