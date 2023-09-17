West Belconnen was on the ropes, trailing 16-4 to the Yass juggernaut early in the second half of the Katrina Fanning Shield grand final.
With their title hopes slipping away, Warriors captain Crystal Papali'i had a simple message for her team: "We didn't come here to lose."
The message hit home and triggered a stunning turnaround.
West Belconnen reeled off four-straight tries in the space of 15 minutes to turn a 16-6 deficit into a 24-16 advantage.
While they were on the back foot for much of the second half, the Magpies did not lie down and threw everything they had at their opponents.
Eventually Samara Afele crossed under the posts to cut the deficit to two and set up a grandstand finish with four minutes to play.
Yass had one last chance in the final minute, however, the Warriors held firm to secure a tense 24-22 victory.
"It feels pretty mad," Papali'i said.
"I knew it was going to be a tough game against Yass.
"They've won four in a row, including COVID, so it felt good to get the win over them, especially since they're a strong side."
The Warriors arrived at Seiffert Oval on Sunday morning determined to end Yass' four-year stranglehold on the Katrina Fanning Shield.
Papali'i set the platform up front with a series of powerful carries and was named player of the match. She credited her teammates for executing across the park.
Four different players crossed the stripe and Mya McGlynn nailed a pair of clutch conversions late in the piece to create crucial breathing room.
"There was a lot of girls out there who played their heart out," Papali'i said.
"I'd give [player of the match] to Rosaline Aumale, she definitely out played me today, but it felt good to be player of the match. It's a big role to be a leader and set up the forwards properly so our team can be set for the next tackle."
Woden Valley defeated Gungahlin 18-4 in the earlier ladies' league tag decider.
