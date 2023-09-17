The pain of his father's death has inspired Sam Williams to lead the Queanbeyan Kangaroos to the Canberra Raiders Cup premiership.
The halfback produced a masterclass to steer the side to a commanding 34-6 victory over Tuggeranong Bushrangers at Seiffert Oval on Sunday.
Williams has starred since stepping back from the Canberra Raiders midway through the 2022 season and joining the Kangaroos.
On Sunday, as tears welled in his eyes, the captain-coach revealed what has been driving him since early last year.
"It means a lot," an emotional Williams said.
"We lost dad about 18 months ago and that's what probably gets me more than anything. He played such a big part in my career and he always loved his country footy, so I wish he was here."
Queanbeyan overcame a nervous start to strike first when Williams sliced straight through the Tuggeranong defensive line to set up man-of-the-match Kaine Pagura. The halfback was at it again moments later, setting the platform for a Jesse Dent try.
The Bushrangers eventually found their feet and the tide shifted in their favour before Jack Davison scored in the corner to make it 12-6.
Williams had the final say in the first half, kicking a penalty goal as time expired to extend the gap to eight.
Tuggeranong's task became significantly tougher soon after the break when captain Darby Medlyn left the field with a leg injury and Queanbeyan quickly took control of the match.
A try to Jake Kiely before Pagura added his second and third helped the Roos kick clear to a match-winning 28-6 lead after 53 minutes.
Tuggeranong fought to close the gap, but Queanbeyan held firm and Bayley Hitchcock eventually sealed it in the dying minutes.
The Kangaroos were the best team all year, their only two losses coming at the hands of the Bushrangers.
Sunday's win snapped a 10-year title drought.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
For Williams, it was the crowning moment on a season-long build to the trophy.
"This group has been a pleasure [to coach] since I stepped into the job," he said.
"I've loved playing with them and we stuck so solid. There were a lot of reasons why we could have gone into our shell today and we came out with the attitude that we were after and we played our best game."
CANBERRA REGION RUGBY LEAGUE GRAND FINALS
Canberra Raiders Cup: Queanbeyan Kangaroos 34 bt Tuggeranong 6.
Katrina Fanning Shield: West Belconnen 24 bt Yass 22.
Men's reserve grade: Gungahlin 36 bt Tuggeragnong 20.
Men's under-19s: Woden Valley 42 bt West Belconnen 18.
Ladies' league tag: Woden Valley 18 bt Gunaghlin 4.
