Wallabies fall to Fiji in World Cup horror show

By Melissa Woods
Updated September 18 2023 - 6:30am, first published 6:14am
Defiant coach Eddie Jones insists the Wallabies' World Cup dreams aren't done after their shock loss to Fiji, believing they can turn their form around to trump Wales and move through to the quarter-finals.

