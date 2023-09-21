September 23: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of That Book About Space, by David Conley. See: bookcow.com.au.
September 24: A Brush with Poetry: Celebrate Brush's 11th birthday with contemporary and traditional voices at Binalong Arts Group's open mic event. Café on Queen, 15 Queen Street, Binalong. 1.30pm for 2pm. Text 0401 289 178 for information. Donations appreciated. All welcome.
September 25: At Smith's Alternative at 7pm at That Poetry Thing will be the launch of Canberra anthology The Book of Birds (doors open 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com.
September 27: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss J.R. Burgmann's Children of Tomorrow. See: musecanberra.com.au.
September 28: At Paperchain in Manuka at 5pm will be the Canberra launch of The Making of Donald Friend: Life & Art with author Ian Britain in conversation with Frank Bongiorno. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
September 28: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Sydney University professor Catharine Lumby will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on her new book, Frank Moorhouse. A life. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 28: At 6.30pm The Book Cow is holding the Rainbow Holstein Book Club, with special guest Freya Marske, author of A Marvellous Light and A Restless Truth. See: bookcow.com.au.
October 3: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Chris Hammer will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on his new novel The Seven, the latest crime fiction thriller from the bestselling author of Scrublands. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 4: Suzie Miller, award-winning international playwright, screen writer and novelist, will be in conversation with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor, about her new book Prima Facie, at 6pm at The Street Theatre. Entry free but registration essential - thestreet.org.au.
October 5: At 6pm at the Book Cow is a book chat with Dr Jessica Kirkness, the author of The House With All The Lights On. See: bookcow.com.au.
October 5: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, journalist David Marr will be in conversation with Frank Bongiorno on his new book, Killing for Country. A family history. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 8: Peter Rees will launch his new biography of former National Party leader Tim Fischer, I am Tim: Life, Politics and Beyond, at Tuggeranong Homestead at 2pm.
October 9: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Trent Dalton will be in conversation with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor on his new novel, Lola in the Mirror. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 11: Singer-songwriter Deborah Conway will be in conversation with Alex Sloan about her new book, Deborah Conway: Book Of Life, at The Street Theatre at 6pm. Free, registration essential. See: thestreet.org.au.
October 12: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm is an in-store event with Dijanna Mulhearn, author of Red Carpet Oscars: Who Wore What and Why. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
October 12: Miles Franklin award-winning author Melissa Lucashenko will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Lucashenko's new novel Edenglassie. An ANU/Canberra Times event, 6pm at Manning Clark Hall, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. anu.edu.au/events.
October 14: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Ted Watts' Diary, by Steve Matthews. See: bookcow.com.au.
October 16: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, founder and executive director of the Greta Fund, Isabelle Reinecke, will be in conversation with Kim Rubenstein on Courting Power: Law, Democracy & the Public Interest in Australia. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. anu.edu.au/events.
October 22: At Muse at 3pm, Sophie Matterson will be in conversation about her book, The Crossing, with Dr Jono Lineen. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 23: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Robyn Davidson will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on her new memoir Unfinished Woman, the story of a mother and daughter, of love, loss and the pursuit of freedom. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 25: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, award-winning historian Kate Fullagar will be in conversation with John Paul Janke on her new book Bennelong and Philip. A History Unravelled, a bold and innovative new portrait of both major historical figures. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 24: At Harry Hartog ANU at 6pm, Benjamin Stevenson will be in conversation about his book, Everyone on this Train is a Suspect, with Jack Heath. Free, registration essential. See: eventbrite.com.
October 26: At 5.30pm at the Book Cow, Charlotte Wood will talk about her book, Stone Yard Devotional, with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor. See: bookcow.com.au.
