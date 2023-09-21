The Canberra Times
Litbits from September 23, 2023: hear Ian Britain discuss his new book

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 21 2023 - 12:00pm
David Conley. Picture supplied
David Conley. Picture supplied

September 23: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of That Book About Space, by David Conley. See: bookcow.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

