Spring Jardin & Falling Flowers is a group show with local and national artists focusing on the art of flora and still life. It's on until October 8. For more information, see: graingergallery.com.au.
Join artists Dean Cross and Anna Madeleine Raupach in conversation with Canberra Contemporary Art Space director Janice Falsone as they discuss their current solo exhibitions at CCAS Lakeside. From 1pm on Saturday September 23. See:
Elisa Crossing's exhibition at Nancy Sever Gallery is an invitation to viewers to experience the complex, generative nature of their own slow looking and the meaning the art holds for them. The opening is on Sunday September 24 at noon and there will be a floor talk on Sunday October 1 at 3pm. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
Jardiniere refers to an ornamental dish, a receptacle or a stand in which a potted plant sits. Inspired by this, painter Ruth Waller and ceramicist Toni Warburton's exhibition is on at ANU Drill Hall Gallery until October 22. See: dhg.anu.edu.au.
Hope Struggle Victory is the next National Capital Orchestra concert, conducted by Louis Sharpe. The program has Barsch's Hope, Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4. It's on Sunday September 24 at 3pm at Albert Hall. For more information, see: trybooking.com/CKRAY.
Tubular Bells For Two is a performance on more than 20 instruments by two men in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's album. It's on at The Street Theatre on Friday September 29 and Saturday September 30 at 8pm. For more information, see: thestreet.org.au.
Canberra Youth Theatre presents Mary Rachel Brown's play in which a homing pigeon becomes the unlikely saviour of a heartbroken young girl. It's on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre, various dates and times from September 29 to October 8. For more information, see: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Ausdance ACT is screening 15 commissioned short dance films at C Block, Gorman Arts Centre, on Saturday September 23 from 10am to 3pm. Admission to this event is free.
Inspired by Clarice Beckett's methods and materials, children aged from eight to 12 can paint a landscape in the National Gallery Sculpture Garden. Children must be accompanied by an adult and wear appropriate clothes for painting. Meet at the gallery main entrance 15 minutes before the program which is on daily from 11am to 12.30pm from September 23 to October 8. Free, booking essential. For more information, see: nga.gov.au.
