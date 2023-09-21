Inspired by Clarice Beckett's methods and materials, children aged from eight to 12 can paint a landscape in the National Gallery Sculpture Garden. Children must be accompanied by an adult and wear appropriate clothes for painting. Meet at the gallery main entrance 15 minutes before the program which is on daily from 11am to 12.30pm from September 23 to October 8. Free, booking essential. For more information, see: nga.gov.au.