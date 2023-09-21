The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra art scene from September 30, 2023

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
September 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Grainger Gallery

Spring Jardin & Falling Flowers is a group show with local and national artists focusing on the art of flora and still life. It's on until October 8. For more information, see: graingergallery.com.au.

