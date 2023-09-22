However, this quiet life is disturbed when old acquaintance Ariadne Oliver (a compelling Tina Fey) stops by with a tempting mystery. She speaks of a medium who converses with the dead so convincingly that she - a sceptical writer herself - has been unable to divine the source of her fraudulence, if it is fraudulence at all. She encourages Poirot to join her at a party that night where the medium, Miss Reynolds (newly-minted Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, commanding as ever), will be conducting a seance.