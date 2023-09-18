Greens leader Adam Bandt insists his party is actively campaigning for a "yes" Voice vote despite concern the progressive party is running a concurrent door-knocking campaign on housing during the final month before the referendum vote.
Despite the party's formal position in favour of the Voice to Parliament, The Canberra Times understands there is concern within the "yes" camp that parts of the Greens, particularly the state branches, have pulled back or are absent from the Voice campaign.
Mr Bandt declared on Monday that he will be "working hard between now and the 14th of October to ensure we get a successful result at the referendum."
He has been joined by federal colleagues such as Sarah Hanson-Young, David Shoebridge, and Dorinda Cox.
But not all Greens appear to be on board and the party is pouring significant effort into its housing campaigning after securing a deal with the Albanese government over its signature Housing Australian Future Fund bill.
Concurrent Greens housing and Voice door-knocking is underway.
The ACT branch of the party is holding a housing weekend of door-knocking action in Canberra in two weeks before the Voice vote.
The Greens Leader pointed to the nation's housing and rental crisis and said Australians could debate numerous political issues while not mixing the message.
"Well, the government hasn't stopped its own legislative agenda while the referendum is on. There's still bills being put through Parliament. The government's out today talking about things other than the Voice OK," Mr Bandt told reporters in Canberra.
"So even the government is out there advancing agendas other than the Voice. We're able as a country to be able to debate a number of issues at the same time.
"And what I can say with respect to the referendum, especially when a lot of people are just starting to switch on now, we are right behind the push for a 'yes'."
The "yes" camp has detailed that the "ground game" of face-to-face conversations is the key to turning negative polling around.
Earlier this year, Victorian senator Lidia Thorpe quit the Greens to join the crossbench after clashing with colleagues over her Voice position. She said the Greens were "at odds" with grassroots activists calling for Treaty before Voice and she wanted to speak freely on all issues from a "Blak Sovereign" perspective.
It is now less than a month to go until Australia's first referendum vote in 24 years. The electoral roll closes on Monday evening for people to enrol to vote or check and update voting details.
More than 17.5 million voters will have the chance to vote for and against recognising Australia's Indigenous people in the constitution through an Indigenous representative Voice, or advisory body. Voice proponents want it enshrined in the constitution so it can't be abolished at a "stroke of a pen".
"This is an important chance to take a step towards First Nations justice in this country," Mr Bandt said.
"This is about recognising that First Nations people in our Constitution. A simple statement of fact that not only were they here, but that they deserve a Voice to be consulted in the decisions that affect them,"
"More and more people are realising that. The "yes" campaign is on the march and I'll be working hard between now and the 14th of October to ensure we get a successful result at the referendum."
