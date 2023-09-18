The Canberra Times
Adam Bandt defends Voice and housing campaign mix, door-knocking

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:40pm
Greens leader Adam Bandt insists his party is actively campaigning for a "yes" Voice vote despite concern the progressive party is running a concurrent door-knocking campaign on housing during the final month before the referendum vote.

