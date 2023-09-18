Times Past: September 19, 1995

Canberra has become an incidental meeting place over many decades. On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on two childhood friends who moved across the world to end up in Australia's national capital.
The last time they had seen each other they were playing on the streets of a Dutch town almost 50 years before. On Monday, September 18, 1995 they were reunited only to discover they had been living almost in neighbouring suburbs of Canberra for the past 22 years.
The reconnection came through Lea Brownhall, of Holt, her son-in-law Don Price-Beck called Helen Blumenfeld who was listed as a referee for an applicant, when Don recognised her accent.
"He recognised my accent and asked me if I was Dutch," Helen said. "
When I said I was he said his mother-in-law had lived there for a while ... I don't know why I thought of Lea, I hadn't said that name for 46 years."
After a few more questions Lea's identity was confirmed. Despite making contact, the pair had to wait a week to reconnect. "I haven't been able to stop thinking about it all week," Helen said.
The two met in 1948 when Lea joined her father and grandparents in Nijmegen, Holland. Living only two doors apart, they played together as children. Separated when Lea's family moved to Sydney when she was eight, the friends were amazed they had ended up in the same country, let alone the same city.
Helen said she was shaking while she was waiting for Lea to arrive and as soon as she saw her "I felt wonderful. We have so much to talk about".
Once the initial excitement subsided, the two women settled down to look at old photos and catch up on the previous 46 years.
