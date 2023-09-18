Well if this isn't the most playful name on the Canberra food scene, we don't know what is.
The team behind Zaab on Lonsdale Street is about to open a second eatery in Braddon's foodie hotspot, infusing the rich history of Lao and Thai flavours with the electric spirit of street food culture.
Senn Noods has found a home in the NIBU building, bringing with it all of the vibes of the vibrant and bustling streets of Southeast Asia.
And the name? Well, "senn" translates to noodles in both Lao and Thai.
The passion project and brainchild of Becky Khanthavongsa, the creative force behind Zaab, Senn Noods is just another example of her commitment to bringing people together through food experiences.
"Zaab's offering has evolved over the years, and we saw the opportunity to take the concept back to the streets," she says.
"This concept will be a lot more casual. A no-frills kind of vibe with a big focus on late-night feeds on the weekends. And, for all the people wondering - you'll be able to get your favourite Pad Thai fix at Senn Noods."
MUST READS:
Street food is loved for its eclectic flavours and accessibility, having cemented itself as an essential part of urban culture in cities across the globe.
And Senn Noods will capture that same spirit, with a menu that combines old favourites with new tastes. As the name suggests, the brand thrives on pushing boundaries with its quick and satisfying noodles.
But the excitement doesn't stop at noodles, Senn Noods is proud to be repping a Zaab fan favourite - bagged cocktails. These handcrafted concoctions are designed for convenience.
The launch event and date are set to be announced on their socials soon. In celebration of the launch, the NIBU courtyard will come alive with a DJ, menu sampling and spicy noodle eating competition (not for the faint-hearted).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.