Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price shares Martin Luther King's dream of equality

By Letters to the Editor
September 19 2023 - 5:30am
Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's press club address has been compared to Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's press club speech last week ranks with Martin Luther King's famous speech in 1963. After "I have a dream" he articulated his vision including "equality ... for negros", and, in seeking this, beseeched that they not "drink from the cup of bitterness and hatred".

