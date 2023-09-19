The Canberra Times
What's on in Canberra: September 22, 23, 24, 2023: Possum Magic and Floriade are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 20 2023 - 5:30am
A scene from Possum Magic. Picture supplied
1. Possum Magic

Mem Fox and Julie Vivas' beloved picture book is brought to the stage by Monkey Baa Theatre Company brings the story to life using live action, stage magic, an original soundscape, elements of puppetry and projected animation.Grandma Poss loves making magic. She makes wombats blue and kookaburras pink. But one day, when danger arrives in the form of a snake, Grandma uses her most magical spell to make Hush invisible. But then she can't find the spell to make Hush visible again. And then she remembers that this particular magic requires something to do with food - people food. It's on at the Canberra Theatre at various times until Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

