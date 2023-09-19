Mem Fox and Julie Vivas' beloved picture book is brought to the stage by Monkey Baa Theatre Company brings the story to life using live action, stage magic, an original soundscape, elements of puppetry and projected animation.Grandma Poss loves making magic. She makes wombats blue and kookaburras pink. But one day, when danger arrives in the form of a snake, Grandma uses her most magical spell to make Hush invisible. But then she can't find the spell to make Hush visible again. And then she remembers that this particular magic requires something to do with food - people food. It's on at the Canberra Theatre at various times until Saturday, September 23, 2023.
There are plenty of things happening in Commonwealth Park this weekend. For example, on Saturday, September 23 from 11am to 2pm, Clockwork Circus brings the Wonderland characters to life. On the same day from 1 to 2pm, Canberra acoustic trio Daybed Promises perform original songs about life and love. From Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24 from 9.30am to 5.30pm, you can explore popular stories through a child's eyes in a walk through, immersive floral display by CIT Floristry students. And there's more to discover.
See: floriadeaustralia.com.
For the first time since 1999, the Australian people will soon be asked to vote on changing our constitution. The last time we said "yes" was more than 45 years ago. Join comedian Tom Ballard as he deploys jokes and funny pictures to blast through the history of Australian referenda and to ask the big questions, like 'What the hell is wrong with us?' and 'Why are we so afraid of change?' First Nations people are advised this show may contain the names and images of people who have died. This 18+ show is on at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kambri Precinct, ANU.
See: moshtix.com.au.
Free-Rain Theatre Company presents this musical based on the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Join King Arthur and his trusty servant, Patsy, on their quest. Along the way, they encounter a slew of absurd characters, including the Knights Who Say Ni. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, various times until Sunday, September 24, 2023.
See: theq.net.au.
Former medical doctor and Malaysia's funniest comedian (his words!), Dr Jason Leong explains why he will be leaving Malaysia for good. He has had a hectic couple of years, becoming the first comedian from South-east Asia to have two comedy specials on Netflix. He returns to Australia after putting his name well and truly on the world comedy map after selling out the global tour of his previous show Heaty. For ages 14+. It's on at The Street Theatre on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8pm.
See: thestreet.org.au.
If you're a fan of the turf accompanied by a tipple, this is the event for you. The Canberra Racing Club presents its second festival race day at Thoroughbred Park. It has been expanded in 2023 to bring together the region's best beer, wine and spirits and racing (all of which are to be enjoyed responsibly) from more than a dozen local makers. There will be non-alcoholic offerings, live music on the Soul Defender, an urban artwork and mobile stage, premium food vans and roving entertainers. Canberra Racing Club members enter free, general admission is $20. Gates open at noon and local racing begins at 12.35pm.
See: thoroughbredpark.com.au.
Australian music veteran Tex Perkins - who fronted The Cruel Sea and Beasts of Bourbon - is back with a new show. In it, he performs the songs of "The Man in Black", Johnny Cash, a man who made a lasting impact on the international music scene with huge hits such as I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, and Folsom Prison Blues. The show is on at the Canberra Theatre on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8pm.
Comedian Bec Charlwood is in Canberra as part of The Gooder Funner Tour. Charlwood spent most of her 20s with undiagnosed bipolar disorder. She's now been diagnosed, medicated, gone to therapy, processed it all and has made it into a good funny hour of jokes. The night is also a bit about Dolly Doctor, having a best friend who's your polar opposite, bad grammar, step-parents and the story of the worst manic episode she had where she got obsessed with one of the greatest bassists of all time. The local support acts are occasional one finger pianist and guitarist, Laura Johnston and Suma Iyer. The show is on at Smith's Alternative on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7pm. Doors open at 6.30pm.
See: smithsalternative.com.
