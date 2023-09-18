The people have spoken.
Bruce Agnew has taken out the 2023 National Photographic Portrait Prize People's Choice Award.
His portrait, titled KAHA - a Maori word for strong warrior - features recovering burns victim, Vicky, who had spent eight weeks in a coma, seven months in hospital, and underwent 18 surgeries after suffering burns to almost 60 per cent of her body.
Agnew, a first-time portrait prize finalist, said the portrait aimed to show Vicky's inner strength and beauty.
"Vicky had no photos or mirrors in her house and wanted a photo of herself," he said.
"I took many of her that day, but this one just shone. It took on a life of its own, and Vicky loved it, too - it is hanging in her house.
"And embedded in the photo is the relationship we developed on the day and over time. I've since taken a photo of Vicky and her daughter, too."
Out of the 47 artworks, Agnew's portrait was the standout audience favourite to win the People's Choice Award. This is the first photographic prize he has entered.
"I really wouldn't call myself a photographer," he said.
"I'm just a man with a camera, so it is such an honour to have my work on show alongside all the other artists at the National Portrait Gallery."
The prize sees Agnew win $10,000 from the Calvert-Jones Foundation.
This year's overall portrait prize, announced in June, went to Melbourne artist Shea Kirk for his portrait of friend and fellow artist Emma Armstrong-Porter. He won $30,000 and $20,000 of photographic equipment.
Renae Saxby was awarded the highly commended prize for her work Bangardidjan 2022, a photo of proud Kine, Rembarrnga, and Dalabon women Cindy Rostron on the road in remote Central Arnhem Land.
And David Cossini's portrait of Ugandan man Godfrey Baguma, titled Ugandan Ssebabi, won the 2023 Art Handlers Award.
The National Photographic Portrait Prize exhibition closes on October 2.
