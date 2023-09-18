The man police believe is behind a multiple stabbing at the ANU had committed a previous baseball bat attack on students at the same insitution, it is understood.
One woman is in a critical condition in hospital and another is in a stable condition after an alleged multiple stabbing at the Australian National University campus.
Police said they had taken a 24-year-old man into custody. He had not been charged as of Monday evening.
It is understood that man is Alex Ophel, as first reported by the ABC. Ophel is a former ANU student who was accused of trying to murder his tutor and classmates with a baseball bat in 2017.
He was found not guilty by reason of mental impairment after standing trial for attempted murder.
He did not deny during the trial that on the morning of August 25, 2017, he stood up in his ANU statistics tutorial and began swinging a baseball bat with violent force.
The victims were trapped in the classroom and described a sickening ordeal in which the tall, teenaged basketball player violently swung at them, cracking their skulls and causing brain injuries.
On May 8, 2019, he was given an indicative sentence of 10 years and four months jail. That set a cap on how long he could be kept in custody.
The finding of not guilty by reason of mental impairment meant he was to be managed by the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal under the territory's mental health laws and not be released from custody until his treating doctors found he no longer posed a risk.
On Monday, Students, staff and members of the public are being told to stay away from Fellows Oval, which is in the middle of the Canberra university's campus.
ACT police said two people have been taken to hospital with stab wounds, both are 20-year-old female students at the university. One is in a critical condition, and the other is in a stable condition, as of 5.30pm.
A third person, a 34-year-old man who police originally said had been taken to hospital, was allegedly assaulted, and received minor injuries, but did not require hospitalisation.
Several police officers spent the afternoon at the scene, investigating the incident, which happened about 2.45pm on Monday.
"A 24-year-old male, who is not believed to be a student of the university, is in police custody. He has not been charged at this time. No other people are being sought by police," police said.
"No specific motive for the incident has been identified."
This image is being circulated among student group chats purportedly showing the man being taken into custody. The Canberra Times has not been able to independently verify the image.
Police are asking anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to provide it to officers at the City Police Station as soon as possible.
A woman on a stretcher was seen being taken away by ambulance officers near the Chifley Library.
A worker at the ANU reported the incident. It's understood that the police and the university authorities were liaising about the matter.
In a statement posted online, ANU vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt expressed gratitude to emergency responders and urged the university community to look out for another.
"Three people were injured and taken to hospital and our thoughts are with their friends and families," Professor Schmidt said.
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the swift and efficient response from ACT Policing, ACT Ambulance Service and our own ANU Security team.
"I understand this incident may have caused distress among members of our community and I want to remind you that support is available. In times like these, it is essential we support one another and stay connected as a community."
Professor Schmidt said university would share more information once it becomes available.
An ANU spokesman confirmed there had been a serious incident.
"Police are at the scene and have the situation under control, with an individual in custody," the spokesman said. "Please stay away from Fellows Oval."
The incident is believed to have happened at the Chifley Library on the campus, whether inside or outside is unclear.
One person at the scene said there were about 10 police cars and seven ambulances. The head of ANU security was also on site. The police were interviewing students there.
The ANU has emailed students, asking them to stay away from the area.
"There was an incident on the ANU campus this afternoon. An individual is in police custody and there is not threat to the community," the email reads.
"Please continue to stay away from Fellows Oval.
"We encourage anyone who has been distressed by this to make use of the following resources.
"Staff can access support and counselling through the Employee Assistance program ... Students can access support via ANU Crisis Support Line on 1300 050 327 or via SMS Text message service... Updates to follow on ANU channels."
Any witnesses who have not already spoken to police are asked to attend City Police Station where ACT Policing representatives will be able to assist or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au referencing P219341.
