Australian Public Service reform process is well under way

By The Canberra Times
September 19 2023 - 5:30am
APS Commissioner Dr Gordon de Brouwer. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Moves by the Public Service Commission to tighten its control over senior APS appointments are further welcome confirmation that after years of neglect and abuse the tide has begun to turn for the public service.

