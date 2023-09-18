The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Fonz, aka Henry Winkler, brings national tour to Canberra in 2024

By Staff Reporters
September 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The much-loved Hollywood actor, Henry Winkler, is coming to Canberra as part of a national tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.