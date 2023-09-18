The much-loved Hollywood actor, Henry Winkler, is coming to Canberra as part of a national tour.
The actor, author, director and producer will take to the Canberra Theatre stage on February 17 to discuss his childhood, his career, his artistry and his life as he celebrates more than 50 years as a Hollywood icon.
Best known as The Fonz on Happy Days, Winkler's career is one that may never have happened. Once told he would never achieve much, the universally loved Emmy-award winning actor, best-selling author, director and producer is set to tread the boards with his heartwarming story of success in celebration of his memoir, Being Henry.
The show will include a live Q&A and book signing at the end - and invariably his much-loved dogs will get a mention too.
Launched into stardom as The Fonz in the beloved sitcom Happy Days, he has transcended the role that defined a generation of cool. In the enduring glory of that fame, Winkler has endeared himself to new generations of fans with iconic roles in shows such as Arrested Development, Parks and Recreation, and Barry.
Dynamic, vivid, hilarious and emotional, Henry will take the audience from the achingly vulnerable lows to the stratospheres of global acclaim (chiefly his appearance at the 1976 Logies), the disheartening truth of an upbringing with undiagnosed dyslexia, to the pressures of a role that takes on a life of its own, and the path forward once your wildest dream seems behind you.
Brilliant, funny, and widely regarded as the nicest man in Hollywood (though he would be the first to tell you that it's simply not the case, he's really just grateful to be here), Winkler is revealed a man of immense depth and pathos.
Filled with profound heart, charm, and self-deprecating humour, Being Henry is about so much more than a life in Hollywood and the curse of stardom. It is a meaningful testament to the power of sharing truth and kindness and of finding fulfillment within yourself.
Being Henry: The Fonz ... and Beyond will be released October 31.
Tickets on sale Tuesday via fane.com.au/henrywinkler.
