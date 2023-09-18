The Canberra Times
15-year-old Jacob Whiting was last seen in Karabar

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated September 18 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 6:00pm
Police are looking for 15-year-old boy Jacob Whiting, who was last seen on Cassia Crescent, Karabar, on Wednesday, September 13.

