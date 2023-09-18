Police are looking for 15-year-old boy Jacob Whiting, who was last seen on Cassia Crescent, Karabar, on Wednesday, September 13.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Jacob is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 150-160 centimetres tall, of medium build with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants, white shoes and a baseball cap and is known to frequent the Queanbeyan and ACT areas.
Anyone who sights Jacob - or knows any information into his whereabouts - is urged to contact Monaro Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
