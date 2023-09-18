Twenty South Coast schools will keep the doors closed on Tuesday, September 19 with concerns about extreme heat and windy conditions forecast.
Bodalla Public School, Mogo Public School, Broulee Public School, St Bernard's Primary School, Batemans Bay Public School, Sunshine Bay Public School and Narooma High School have indicated schoolwide closures following Rural Fire Service advice of an extreme fire danger rating through the day.
The schools are among a broader 20 Far South Coast schools that have indicated temporary closures following the RFS advice.
"The NSW Rural Fire Service have advised the department that an extreme fire danger rating will be in place tomorrow (September 19) for [the] Far South Coast," Broulee Public School's relieving principal Rachel Dunne shared in a post to social media.
"Fire Danger Ratings describe the potential level of danger should a bushfire or grassfire start. They do not indicate the chance of a fire occurring. The new Australian Fire Danger Rating System has four ratings. Moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic.
"To ensure the safety of students and staff, a decision has been made that our school will not be operating on Tuesday, 19 September 2023. There will be no staff on site tomorrow. Please ensure that you put supervision arrangements in place for your child tomorrow.
The out-of-school-hours care service will not be available.
A similar post shared by the Narooma High School warns students and parents that the school will be "non-operational" on Tuesday, September 19 "due to advice from the RFS and Department of Education".
Parents are urged to check their emails for any updates from the schools and also keep an ear out for alerts from the Rural Fire Service.
Narooma Public School said it would be open and did not share a "bushfire prone" category the same as the High School.
Batemans Bay Public principal Kel Smerdon said in a post to Facebook that hard lessons had been learned about volatile conditions previously.
"We have learnt a lot from our past experiences especially in the area of making proactive decisions to ensure community safety," the post reads.
"For this reason, Batemans Bay Public School will be non-operational tomorrow."
Ms Dunne said the Broulee Public School plans to re-open on Wednesday, September 20 unless other advice is issued by the RFS.
Batemans Bay High School relieving principal Caterina Herder-Beke said that Batemans Bay High School had not received any advice as of 7pm on September 18 from the Department of Education and would be open as normal.
At the time of writing, St Peter's Catholic College had not indicated a closure.
