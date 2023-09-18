The Canberra Times
ACT weather: Top of 28 today with temperatures set to fall on Thursday

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated September 19 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:10am
Canberra is expecting a top of 28 degrees today amid scorching heat in early spring across Australia's southeast.

