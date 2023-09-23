Watching George the echidna trundle into the vegetable garden next to the study, through the reinforcing mesh that keeps out wallabies and wombats but not echidnas. He stopped to munch a few stray ants, who now won't be carrying off my carrot seeds, then squeezed his way back out the other side. If he gets any fatter we may have to rescue a stuck echidna.

Wondering why one supposedly mid-winter camellia has decided to bloom two months later than all the rest of the same variety. Possibly it's because the others were watered, and this one is out of hose range. Its flowers also changed colour this year, pink tinged white instead of rich flesh pink. This season is weird.

Watering the tops of the tree ferns and cutting off the dead lower leaves. Tree ferns should be watered from the top, not the base, and need cosseting in dry winds.

Rejoicing that the new purple smoke bush is putting out purple leaves! I have tried five sources to get true purple. The last one I planted was "sort of" purple but this summer we may actually have dark, vibrant leaves, topped with spires of white.

Putting out more European wasp traps, fly traps, and possum mesh on the pergola posts so I have at least a few Souvenir de la Malmaison roses.