A man who allegedly stabbed two women at ANU, leaving one in a serious condition in hospital, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
"No motive for the incident has been identified and police do not believe the victims knew the offender," ACT Policing said in a statement.
The man, understood to be 24-year-old Alex Leonard Ophel, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, wearing a grey t-shirt, tracksuit pants and thongs commonly given to people in custody.
Defence lawyer Tim Sharman asked the court to stand the matter down in order for him to take instructions from Ophel about a bail application.
It is not yet known if the alleged offender will apply for conditional liberty.
"Ms Diggins, I assume bail is opposed," magistrate Glenn Theakston asked prosecutor Caitlin Diggins.
"Yes, it is," the prosecutor responded.
Ophel was officially charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and one count of possessing an object to be used to kill.
Police alleged Ophel, a former ANU student, initially engaged a male student at the university campus on Monday afternoon by hitting him on the head with a frying pan.
That student is said to have run away before Ophel allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old female student "multiple times".
He is then accused of chasing a second 20-year-old female student and stabbing her.
Ophel allegedly punched another male student in the face.
The first female student is said to be in a serious but stable condition and the second in a stable condition.
The two male alleged victims did not require hospitalisation.
On Tuesday morning, Mr Sharman indicated possible jurisdictional issues between the Magistrates Court and the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Ophel was previously accused of trying to murder his tutor and classmates with a baseball bat in 2017.
He was found not guilty by reason of mental impairment after standing trial for attempted murder.
More to come.
