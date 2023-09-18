The Canberra Times
Alex Ophel charged with attempted murder for alleged ANU stabbings

By Tim Piccione
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:54am, first published 9:00am
A man who allegedly stabbed two women at ANU, leaving one in a serious condition in hospital, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

