ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt has praised the courage of bystanders, security and police over the stabbing attack on the university campus, saying without the prompt action on Monday "this might have been even worse."
The man, 24-year-old Alex Ophel, who allegedly stabbed two 20-year-old women at ANU on Monday has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and was set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
One of the women is in a serious but stable condition.
In an all-staff email early on Tuesday addressing students and staff, Professor Schmidt said Monday was a "very tough day" for ANU.
"I know a number of members of our community stopped to render assistance to those injured or stepped in to shepherd people away from danger," he wrote.
"We will find an appropriate way to acknowledge this in time, but for now I thank those people on behalf of ANU. I should again acknowledge the prompt action of our security team and police, without which this might have been even worse."
He thanked everyone in the ANU community for supporting each other "as our community always does."
"We have two students still in hospital and we are actively offering support to their family and friends. I know we all wish them well," the Vice-Chancellor offered.
Mindful of speculation and out of concern for welfare, particularly those who witnessed the incident, he offered this advice.
"We are aware of the speculation in the media about the identity of the individual taken into custody," Professor Schmidt.
"Now is not the time for us to add to speculation in a matter that [is] likely to be before the courts, but I acknowledge this will add to some people's distress. We will circulate details later today about how we are ramping up student and staff support."
