ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt hails bystanders and security over campus alleged stabbing attack

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:00am
ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt has praised the courage of bystanders, security and police over the stabbing attack on the university campus, saying without the prompt action on Monday "this might have been even worse."

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

