The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Life & Style/Money
Advice

Pensioners to get an income boost thanks to inflation

December 1 2023 - 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The quarterly age pension adjustments come into play on September 20, and thanks to inflation all pensioners will get an income boost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Money
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.