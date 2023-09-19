Times Past: September 20, 1983

It was one of those "where were you when..." moments in time when the Australia II racing yacht crossed the line at 5:21pm on September 26, 1983 to have a rare win in the America's Cup. Rewinding to a few days before that moment, The Canberra Times reported on both the front and back pages of the fightback after falling behind America in the races leading up to the final.
The America's Cup came alive as Australia II, two down in the challenge series, crushed the American defender, Liberty, in the third race.
The Australian boat created history as she led Liberty around every marker and beat her to the finish line by a massive 3 minutes and 14 seconds.
As Australia II sailed back into dock, Newport seemed to go Australia-mad. Horns tooted, the crowds yelled and the bars resounded to cheers for the Australians. The race went well for the Australian boat - none of the earlier gear problems troubled her as she swept to victory.
Australia II's designer, Mr Ben Lexcen accepted an award for, in his words, finding a way to lose $3.5 million quicker than anyone else. He received the Australian Design Council award at the post race news conference for his work on the winged keel yacht.
The skipper John Bertrand said, "What we achieved today is we've got back into the ball park. We now have a boat race on our hands".
Soon after Australia II crossed the finish line, a voice over a ship's radio said, "All stations, all stations, the eagle has been plucked".
Australian skipper Bertrand paid tribute to Liberty as a fine 12-metre yacht being sailed very well, then stated the bald facts, "She's beaten us twice and we've only beaten her once."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.