Times Past: September 20, 1983

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 20 2023 - 12:00am
It was one of those "where were you when..." moments in time when the Australia II racing yacht crossed the line at 5:21pm on September 26, 1983 to have a rare win in the America's Cup. Rewinding to a few days before that moment, The Canberra Times reported on both the front and back pages of the fightback after falling behind America in the races leading up to the final.

