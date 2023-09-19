A country pub with one of the longest bars in Australia is up for sale

There's nothing quite like a cold beer and a fresh steak off the grill in an old country pub - except maybe owning that pub.
If that sounds appealing, then take the easy 50-minute drive out to Captains Flat and see what kind of lifestyle about $1 million buys you.
The answer is: quite a bit if you are looking for a new lifestyle with a business income.
This circa 1937 hotel arguably boasts one of the longest bars in Australia, 36 metres of it that hark back to the town's boom days when it served miners shoulder-to-shoulder.
The Captains Flat Hotel sits on a generous plot of just more than 2000 square metres and offers a large beer garden and other outdoor spaces for further recreational and entertainment options.
Inside, beyond the classic bar, are cosy sitting rooms and spacious dining facilities. And there are 21 guest rooms and a three-bedroom accommodation for a manager or owner.
Campbell Jones of Blackshaw Manuka says the hotel is much loved by the local community and visitors.
"The current owners have invested significantly in improving the hotel's infrastructure, fixtures and fittings," he says.
"It's now ready for a new owner on a WIWO basis and would ideally suit an existing hotel operator or a first-timer looking to bring their energy and vision to this iconic pub."
