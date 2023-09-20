Times Past: September 21, 1995

On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on the recall of 600ml glass bottles that were used for Canberra milk.
Glass milk bottles had been recalled in all Canberra suburbs because of safety fears from chips after problems with washing and filling equipment at Canberra Milk's Kingston depot.
The products affected were 600ml bottles of whole milk, Canberra HiLo and Shape. Consumers could return bottles - fully or partially consumed - to vendors in exchange for cartons, two-litre plastic bottles or a refund.
Glass bottles would not be delivered until further notice. Authorities estimated that more than 8000 bottles that would be subject to the recall had been delivered to Canberra homes two days before. Branch manager Rudy Van Der Korput said production had stopped about 11am and most of the bottles filled had been held at the Kingston and Belconnen depots.
"Until we could work out what cause of action we were going to take, we sat on the product," he said.
About 7:30pm he said the depot had not received one inquiry or complaint from customers. The secretary of the Milk Authority of the ACT, Clinton White said: "We've had a few incidences of glass slivers in glass bottles in the last two weeks in Canberra at random."
Asked if there were any suspicious circumstances, Mr White said: "It's purely a mechanical situation. The equipment is very old [at least 20 years] and the glass is less able to stand up to the rigour of the machinery compared with previously."
There were predicted shortages of certain products due to the recall and that there would be a full use of resources to minimise any inconvenience to customers.
