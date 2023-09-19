There is a very famous cartoon showing three individuals trying to see over a fence to watch a sports game. On the side depicting equality, the tall individual standing on a box has a great view, the next person can just see over, the third not at all. On the side depicting equity the tall individual stands on his own two feet, the second individual on a single box, and the third can now see over the fence as they are standing on the two boxes given to them by the other two.