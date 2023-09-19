Are the often run-down covered colonnaded spaces around the Sydney and Melbourne Buildings public or private? ("How to make Civic's eyesores spectacular again", September 19).
There's a confusing doubling up of perimeter pedestrian domains - wide open external footpaths, and covered, often decrepit and cluttered, colonnaded spaces.
One way to get these tired multi-leased buildings properly refurbished, would be to make those unenclosed covered spaces clearly part of the buildings' floor space, by enclosing them under strict design constraints, with say part-height glazed door or shop-front assemblies, for ownership of, and use by the leaseholders; and to construct new high cantilevering glass roofs over the existing open footpaths.
In return for the extra virtually enclosed floorspace, the leaseholders should pay for the unified restoration, including full disabled access, and on-going controlled maintenance of the buildings.
By the way, in the 1920s, British-Australian architect Sir John Sulman, no great fan of Walter Burley Griffin, wanted to have the town centre at Kingston, near the railway station. The government stayed with Griffin's Civic location, and envisaged the first buildings in the style of Australian country town hotels, with first floor verandahs right out over the street footpaths. Sulman disagreed and designed the Sydney and Melbourne Buildings pro bono, and even planned matching pairs at the corners of each of the other five avenues radiating from London Circuit.
Anne O'Hara and Catherine Rossiter (Letters, September 18-19) both condemn the Albanese government for hiding the report by the Office of National Intelligence on the security threat posed by global heating.
One reason may relate more to economic than security issues per se. The ONI report is likely to advocate multi-billion dollar expenditure on climate mitigation, adaptation and measures to deal with hordes of climate refugees and domestic unrest.
However, Labor has committed itself to Morrison's ill-conceived and enormously expensive AUKUS submarine deal and may now realise that Australia cannot afford both the measures called for by the ONI report and the AUKUS deal.
Additionally the ONI report probably indicates the threat posed to Australia by global heating is greater than a war with China (think submarines).
This may explain why the Albanese government will fight to keep the ONI report under wraps conveniently citing security rather than financial concerns as the reason.
K Griffiths (Letters, September 19) suggests that the key to making the territories equal to the states is to break the connection to the monarchy because "if we were independent we could legislate" the changes needed.
We already have the ability, according to Section 121 of the constitution, to admit new states simply through an act of Parliament. The Northern Territory could get statehood immediately if the desire was there.
The situation of the ACT is more complex as Section 125 could be interpreted as preventing the ACT from being other than a territory, meaning a further referendum would likely be required. Statehood is already a matter solely for Australians, and nothing to do with the monarchy or republicanism.
It seems that Ian Morison (Letters, September 19) didn't read the recent article in The Canberra Times by Daniel Fleming of Wollongong University on Martin Luther King's famous "I have a dream" speech.
Fleming criticises the same misinterpretation of King's speech that Morison makes.
The whole point of the many speeches that King gave on the dream theme was that, despite Lincoln's 1863 emancipation from slavery proclamation "One hundred years later, the Negro still is not free".
Fleming points to those Australian politicians who have recently misused King's use of the word equality to suggest that King wasn't for reform, when that was exactly what he did want.
King pointed out that most African-Americans and many other marginalised people were not sharing in the American Dream.
King referred to the past to point out that the present wasn't good enough and to plead for a better future.
This is exactly what the statement from the heart does and what the Voice referendum seeks to do.
In contrast to the "no" campaign which is based on an obvious fear of any change, the "yes" campaign looks with hope to a better future for all in which we all listen to each other and work together towards bringing it to pass.
One of the most popular refrains of the "no" camp is that all Australians should be treated "equally". This sounds great in theory, but in practice, not so much.
If we use this model, the wealthy business leaders in our country should be treated just the same as Indigenous people currently living in poverty. But is this really giving people a "fair go"?
There is a very famous cartoon showing three individuals trying to see over a fence to watch a sports game. On the side depicting equality, the tall individual standing on a box has a great view, the next person can just see over, the third not at all. On the side depicting equity the tall individual stands on his own two feet, the second individual on a single box, and the third can now see over the fence as they are standing on the two boxes given to them by the other two.
This is what the Voice represents.
It is not about being the same, it is about being fair.
Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price doesn't believe that Australia's colonisation has had any lasting effect on Indigenous Australians. Perhaps she also thinks that the class system has no lasting effect on people in the UK?
That is clearly wrong: inherited wealth, opportunity and political and social clout - much of it built on colonisation, violence and slavery - continues to be passed down across generations over centuries to some to the entrenched disadvantage of others.
The analogy in Australia's case is clear.
But just imagine an alternative Australia, one in which Indigenous culture, health and education, rather than having been beaten down, had flourished since white settlement.
One that accorded the First People respect, and allowed them to maintain sovereignty over their land to benefit from the massive wealth that has been extracted from it.
One not punctuated by murder, racism and the persistent disruption of their cultures and families.
But, unfortunately, if there is one thing that characterises the "no" campaign more than anything else, it appears to be a lack of the capacity to imagine how things could be better; let alone the courage to take a cautious step towards it.
The grazing industry is an unpleasant sector of economies both in Australia and overseas.
Historically it was the main factor in dispossession and killing of Indigenous peoples. Both historically and to the present day it has permanently changed landscapes and lead to widespread loss of biodiversity.
The industry is responsible for between 11 and 17 per cent of carbon emissions. It is a cruel industry in terms of animal welfare.
Now many graziers are complaining about renewable energy transmission lines crossing their properties and have the gall to argue that efforts to rewire the nation are destroying native habitat and are even claiming the industry is not responsible for continuing land clearing in Queensland.
In the commentary "Of all stupid conservative ideas, is this the worst?" (September 16) Jasper Lindell discusses the opinions of Canberrans born before self government and those who were born after it was legislated by the Hawke Labor government in 1988.
As a long-standing member of the "before" group (I was born in Canberra), I have seen Canberra deteriorate from a tidy, well cared-for city to a messy, unkempt embarrassment.
There are now countless dead or dying street and open-space trees (two are at a busy T-intersection with my street), ubiquitous weeds, unmown grass, and broken, uneven paving, and numerous trip hazards.
This tells me that Barr-Rattenbury government has been in power too long, has become complacent, and is too focused on an early 20th-century mass transport system.
Big rallies for "yes" show many Australians do not want to slap reconciliation in the face, or prolong bureaucratic disregard and neglect of Indigenous communities. If we don't do this now then when?
Congratulations to senator Michaelia Cash ("The federal Coalition has nothing to lose in its attacks on the ACT", thecanberratimes.com.au, September 15). She has just made it that much harder for an ACT Liberal to be elected to Federal Parliament.
The LNP lied to us about land rights and backyards, children overboard, Mabo, weapons of mass destruction, refugees, carbon tax and "robodebt". Now they are lying about the Uluru Statement and the Voice. They must take us for mugs.
The "no" campaigner who claims colonisation had no lingering negative impact on the First Nations people should get the award for historical amnesia.
Dutton, living as he does in his anachronistic policing echo chamber, remains manacled to President Nixon's "war on drugs" which history shows, at a cost of trillions and countless lives, is "unwinnable".
So, after their grubby "six more" grand final win over the Raiders in 2019, the Roosters were hit by the karma bus on Friday when the Storm scored after an undetected knock-on led to what turned out to be a match-winning try. A warm feeling of schadenfreude extended well beyond Canberra's borders.
I'm disappointed at the arrogance of the leaders of large business corporations, of sporting codes and of community organisations deciding to publicly support the "yes" campaign without first consulting shareholders, fans, team players and memberships. Aren't we supposed to vote impartially upon information provided; not possible board-room self-interest?
The cases in a nutshell: Vote "yes" if you want to take pride in having done the right thing; vote "no" if you want to take pride in having been mean and nasty to those you despise.
Warren Mundine says once there is a "no" vote the effort for treaties will begin. Jacinta Price and the LNP oppose treaties. I would back Mundine against Price in this argument. He has the experience, he is less vitriolic and confrontational, and comes from a populous state, not a territory. "No" voters may in fact be voting for a treaty. Is this a quandary for them?
The slogan "if you don't know, vote no" is shameful. It endorses and encourages ignorance and apathy. Citizens in a democratic society have a responsibility to take their right to vote very seriously. If you don't know then you should find out.
The Voice cause risks being thrown out with the dirty washing.
