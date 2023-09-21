That Nora and Arthur are writers doesn't turn them into interesting characters, but it does pave the way for a funny scene where they are returning to New York after visiting her family in Toronto. Without even seeing the face of the US immigration officer who poses them a few questions, we get the gist of the casual prejudice and scepticism they may have to face in their daily life as writers, and the everyday prejudice that Nora may face as an Asian American.