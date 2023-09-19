ACT Meteors skipper Katie Mack hopes that women's cricket can benefit from the 'Matildas effect' as much as other sports have following the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Women's sport was given a major boost after the Matildas' semi-final defeat.
From grassroots to professional women's sport leagues, an up-tick has been felt in interest, investment and support.
Women's cricket is ready to get a taste too, and Women's Big Bash League champion Mack believes it's been building to this for a while.
"It's about time," she said of the Matildas' impact on women's sport.
"Haters have always said, 'We'll watch you when you're good enough'.
"Well the quality hasn't changed in the last year, but the viewership has. Obviously we're good enough."
Mack is upbeat about the momentum continuing for women's cricket, but said sporting bodies and teams must put their money where their mouths are in marketing the game to the public.
"This is the time now to push women's sport," Mack said.
"I think the problem that I've seen in the past with women's sport is there's been a very big lack of marketing.
"A lot of times I get people saying, 'I didn't even know there was a game on'. So as long as the investment is there, people will be there.
"It can be frustrating as a player when you get remarks like that.
"It'll be very interesting to see how the Women's Big Bash League especially do it this year, and if they do use that momentum from the Matildas."
Cricket Australia have invested heavily in the women's game, and a new pay deal secured earlier this year made WNCL players some of the highest-paid athletes in Canberra.
A minimum WNCL contract is worth $60,000 for their 12-game season which also allows for more paid training days.
Mack said there's still a juggle between her careers in and outside of sport, and it's often the same story for other professional women in cricket.
"It's really nice to have a bit of freedom to do a bit more training this year," she said.
"It's all getting better but I'm lucky that towards the end of my career I'm able to get contracts closer to that top end and can drop back my work.
"There's a big variability in what the girls are earning, and the minimum is probably just enough to get by without another job."
This weekend Mack and the Meteors begin their 2023-24 Women's National Cricket League campaign under new coach, former player Erin Osborne.
Mack is one of the 13-player squad headed to Adelaide to face South Australia in the season-opener on Friday and Sunday at Karen Rolton Oval.
New big-hitting, wicketkeeping recruit Paris Bowdler and local product Grace Lyons will make their Meteors debut in the matches, as well as Jannatul Sumona.
Former international all-rounder Holly Ferling and Carly Leeson will be vice-captains behind skipper Mack.
"It's been a really productive and enjoyable pre-season, and the team are excited now to get the season underway," coach Osborne said after naming the squad.
"It's been truly pleasing to see all our hard work leading into the first round of games, and we just can't wait to start the WNCL season strongly."
In pre-season last month the Meteors beat the Scorpions, so the team will head west full of confidence to start their season on a strong note.
Mack tipped bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe and newcomer Bowdler to be exciting players to watch, with the latter able to "whack the ball".
"The positive thing about last season, and even some trial games we've lost, was we haven't quite put our best game together yet," she said.
"I think we'll be very competitive this year."
