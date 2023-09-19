The Canberra Times
Women's cricket eagerly awaits 'Matildas effect' as ACT Meteors launch WNCL 2023-24 season

September 19 2023 - 4:25pm
ACT Meteors skipper Katie Mack hopes that women's cricket can benefit from the 'Matildas effect' as much as other sports have following the FIFA Women's World Cup.

