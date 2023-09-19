Australians could soon be able to verify who they are when applying for a lease or phone plan without having to reach for a passport or driver's license, under the Albanese government's draft digital identity laws.
The government has released exposure draft legislation to phase-in the expansion of Australia's national Digital ID system, with Finance Minister Katy Gallagher vowing to introduce the bill to parliament by the end of the year.
At the moment, the government's existing system allows people across the country to apply for a Digital ID using their identity documents once, and then use that ID to prove who they are when accessing online services.
The system can only be used to access 130 Commonwealth, state and territory government services.
But the proposed legislation would increase the number of state and territory services Australians can access using their Digital ID, and eventually allow accredited Digital IDs to be used across government services and the private sector.
This could mean applying for a lease, bank account, or phone plan without having to scan and send identity documents, thereby reducing the risk of personal data breaches.
Consultation on the draft legislation is open now and will close Monday, October 9, 2023.
"There has been a lot of discussion about Digital ID but now is the time to make sure the legislation we introduce incorporates the feedback of interested stakeholders," Minister Gallagher said.
"This short exposure draft period will allow that to happen and ensure we stay on track to introduce the final Bill by the end of the year."
The proposed laws would also strengthen the voluntary accreditation scheme for private Digital ID providers, and appoint an independent regulator to oversee the services.
Speaking at an Australian Information Industry Association event on Tuesday, Minister Gallagher assured that the system would remain opt-in for customers.
"An essential aspect of Digital ID is that it continues to be voluntary for individuals accessing government services," she said.
"Government will need to continue providing alternate channels for people to access services and we are committing to doing just that."
