Keeping a close watch on health with the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 range

Smartwatches are becoming an integral part of our daily lives and doing it in style. Picture Samsung

Smartwatches have come a long way over the past decade. No longer are they simply a device that can receive alerts and messages, they are now becoming an integral part of our daily lives and doing it in style.

Since the release of their first smartwatch, Samsung has continued to improve its offerings with a creative mix of technology, applications, and aesthetic measures. The new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, bring to life that ingenuity, and if you're looking to add a new gadget to your repertoire this Spring, this is it.

Health and Fitness

A perfect example of just how advanced the technology is these days, the Galaxy Watch6 is a true driver of motivation, providing users with a purposeful design that focuses on improving holistic health and wellness habits, with a suite of personalisation options to tailor your experience.



For one, the Galaxy Watch6 series produces tailored health insights, which is one of the key things that sets the Galaxy Watch6 series apart. Monitoring your exercise, heart rate, and fitness goals has never been easier.

Samsung's new Personalised Heart Rate Zone feature can now help analyse an individual's physical capabilities. It defines five optimal running intensity levels [1] that allows users to set goals based on their current fitness levels and ability, with data that charts and monitors their progress.



You can track over 90 different workouts with a handy auto detect mode for selected workouts like running, walking, and cycling, or better yet, create your own custom workout [2].

The fitness features are designed with motivation in mind too. With an amazing range of programs and features available, you can monitor fitness progress and nutritional data through MyFitnessPal, while those wanting to delve deeper can keep an eye on body composition with detailed Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). You can set your target weight, body fat, muscle mass and more, then set up a targeted program to help you achieve your goals [3].



Sleep

Getting quality sleep and the right amount too, is vital for your health.



With the Galaxy Watch 6 Sleep Score Factors [4], you can get a better upstanding of the quality of your sleep. Advanced sleep tracking provides detailed analysis and insights around your sleep patterns [5], and it can provide a clear snapshot of the prior night's sleep with metrics like total sleep time, sleep phases, snoring hours, plus mental and physical recovery [6].

Get a better upstanding of the quality of your sleep with the Galaxy Watch 6 Sleep Score Factors. Picture Samsung

You can take advantage of active Sleep Coaching [7] to enhance your quality of sleep with tailored instructions, tips, and reminders right from your wrist. Additionally, Sleep Consistency can show you how consistent your sleep and wake times are, with a designated Sleep Animal Symbol representing your sleep type. You can even swap to a lighter, fabric wristband and set your Galaxy Watch6 to sleep mode [8].



It's the convenience-centric things that Samsung has thought of that provide further benefits. Features such as Samsung SmartThings integration allows you to connect your Galaxy Watch6 to other devices in the Samsung ecosystem, and if you fall asleep, the Galaxy Watch6 will turn off the devices you have chosen.



Style

All too often, fitness devices sacrifice style for functionality. The Galaxy Watch6 series can offer both with plenty of options to boot, which is perfect for the change in season.



From the classic design of the Galaxy Watch6 to the sophisticated look of the Galaxy Watch6 Classic, these two watches boast large and bright screens with a slimmer bezel, helping to make everyday use a dream. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic features the fan-favourite rotating bezel, enhancing the circular frame.



To customise the aesthetic you can create your own bespoke look, choosing from different watch faces and more than 700 unique combinations of bands. Picture Samsung

To customise the aesthetic even further, you can create your own bespoke look, choosing from different watch faces and more than 700 unique combinations of bands [9]. Those who are considering making the purchase will be happy to know you can also tailor the interface to include your most frequented apps.

Big Bonuses

With the latest series, a larger battery complements the larger screen and translates to more usage time [10], and smoother and faster interactions.

The new Samsung Wallet combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to incorporate more of your wallet items such as credit cards and membership cards [11], while Enhanced Gesture Control allows you to conveniently manage your watch setting your own shortcuts and using simple gestures for greater accessibility and touch-free access.



Of course, when it comes to private information such as banking details and and personal health data, it's vital that users have peace of mind when it comes to the security and privacy of their device. Galaxy Watch6 devices are secured by Samsung Knox, securing the device from the hardware to 'always-on' security.



To find out more about the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series, visit https://www.samsung.com/au/watches/.

