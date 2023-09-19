The Australian National University will be ramping up security in the wake of an alleged stabbing on campus which left four students with injuries.
Deputy vice-chancellor international and corporate Professor Sally Wheeler said the university's security staff would be conducting extra patrols around campus to following the awful but isolated incident.
The university has also created a drop-in hub to provide students and staff with mental health services and academic support.
"We have comprehensive security infrastructure and processes in place including cameras, uni-safe officers, controls, lighting, emergency phones and contact points," Professor Wheeler said.
"Today we are ramping this up in the lines of yesterday's events. Yesterday was challenging, but please also note this is an isolated and extremely rare event."
Alex Ophel, who allegedly stabbed two 20-year-old women at ANU on Monday afternoon has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. He appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
Two male students were also injured in the attack. One man was hit in the face and another was hit in the head with a frying pan.
The alleged offender attacked the students on Fellows Oval and then ran towards the student union area where he was apprehended.
ANU security was called and ACT Policing were on the scene within minutes.
The university captured the incident on CCTV footage and has provided this to ACT Policing.
Professor Wheeler said two of the victims were Australian domestic students and two were international students. Two of them lived on campus in student residences.
Two of the victims remain in hospital while the other two returned to campus on Tuesday.
READ MORE:
Professor Wheeler said the university had no warning of the attack, which was resolved within about 30 minutes.
"All I'm in a position to confirm today is that we were not aware in advance of any threats to our community."
She thanked the bystanders who stepped in to offer first aid and to keep others away from danger.
"We're a place that looks after each other. I and the rest of the university's leadership are very grateful to them for their bravery and their care," Professor Wheeler said.
"I want also again to acknowledge the prompt action of the security team, the police and emergency services, without which this incident might have been even worse."
The drop in hub will be open during specific hours for the rest of this week. Students will be able ask about getting extensions to assignments and connecting with support services if needed.
"Our campus is a safe place. This is an isolated incident, awful though it was, I do hope it does not deter people from visiting or attending the ANU," Professor Wheeler said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.