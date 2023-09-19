Disbelief, curiosity and some fear were the overwhelming emotions among students at the Australian National University on the day the alleged knifeman fronted court accused of trying to murder two people on the campus.
"I didn't think this would happen in Canberra because Canberra is a very safe city," Lucius Lu, a Chinese student of politics, said. "Canberra is a very safe city.
"I could imagine it happening in Sydney but here? Not here."
But happen it did. Another Chinese student told of his trauma at witnessing the attack.
"I saw the police trying to control the man," the first-year student in computer science who didn't want to be identified said.
"I saw one victim lying on the grass. She was bleeding. I saw the man was being controlled. He had his face down to the ground."
The student said he was frightened after the event. "When you know about such an incident, you wonder whether this will happen to you," he said.
Another student from China, Green Liu, said the main feeling among students after the man was in custody was one of curiosity. Students knew that something had happened but couldn't get information.
Inside the Chifley Library, people had gone to the windows to see what was happening and then started texting to find out what was going on.
"We are Chinese so we use social media like Weibo," Mr Liu said. Two hours after the attack, he said they got the emails from the ANU authorities, urging them to keep away from the scene.
The ANU said on Tuesday that it had set up a "drop-in hub" which would give access to mental health services.
The head of the ANU Students Association, Ben Yates, said there would be a need for such help.
"Yesterday was a terrifying act of violence," he said.
"Students need to be able to feel safe on campus. This is where they study, this is where they learn. For many students it's also where they live.
"Many students are upset and angry about the incident yesterday. This is understandable. Our message to students is to look after for each other and seek support if you need it."
"The effect of this incident will continue to be felt in the community. I say to students that it's really important that you look after your friends and you look after yourselves and take care over the next few days."
Some students said that the campus was emptier than it would normally be. "There's definitely been a lot of alarm going round," an engineering student said.
The usual campus businesses were open but often empty at lunchtime. Some students were relaxing on big purple and yellow cushions - but many seem to have kept away.
The university was controlling access to people involved in the incident very tightly. Security guards had been told not to talk to the media, even about the heroics some of them participated in when the knife-wielder was caught.
Staff and students who were traumatised and needed counseling were told they could call either of two helplines.
"Staff can access support and counselling through the Employee Assistance program on 1800 808 374," an ANU statement said.
"Students can access support via the ANU Crisis Support Line on 1300 050 327 or via SMS text message service on 0488 884 170."
