Canberra hockey is on a roll right now.
Just a fortnight after Hockey ACT celebrated a major coup in landing the Hockey One finals in November, the capital has received more hosting rights.
Canberra is now also set to welcome the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships next year from January 3-25, featuring the nation's best players.
Over three weeks, 72 teams competing in five different age divisions will play in the tournament at Canberra National Hockey Centre in Lyneham. The event is returning to Canberra for the first time since 2014.
"Canberra has a first-class indoor hockey facility, so it's a fantastic outcome for the Australian Indoor hockey community and the Canberra sporting public," Hockey Australia chief events officer Simon Butterly said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The strength and popularity of Indoor hockey in Australia is underlined by the high representation and number of teams in each age division, coupled with the high level of talent participating."
Hockey ACT chief executive Rob Sheekey said it was an exciting time for the sport in the capital as the organisation also has set its sights on hosting international hockey.
"Hockey ACT is excited to host our first National Championship event in nearly a decade," he said.
"It is a wonderful opportunity to welcome Australia's best indoor players to Canberra and showcase what Canberra has to offer Australia's best hockey players."
2024 Hockey Australia Indoor Championships
Open Indoor, January 3-7
Under 21 Indoor, 8-11 January
Under 18 Indoor, 12-16 January
Under 13 Indoor, 17-20 January
Under 15 Indoor, 21-25 January
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.