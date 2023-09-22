The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What in the world is colour drenching (and how try it at home)?

September 23 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While walls, ceilings and trims are painted in the same colour, furnishings can be in either a contrasting or a similar hue. Picture from Fenton&Fenton
While walls, ceilings and trims are painted in the same colour, furnishings can be in either a contrasting or a similar hue. Picture from Fenton&Fenton

It's official: the power of paint to transform a room remains unrivalled. And while white ceilings and trim, with a contrasting or neutral colour on the walls, has served us well for many decades, there's a new way to use paint that is turning heads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.