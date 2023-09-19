ATO relocation effect 'dumbfounding'

Parliamentary works committee member and Bean MP David Smith says he finds it "dumbfounding" that the departure of the Australian Taxation Office from Canberra's CBD would have "little or no impact" on business.
The federal government's primary revenue collection agency is planning to shift its two Civic offices to a single Barton site in 2025, a move that will see more than 2000 staff leave the CBD.
The planned relocation last year sparked concerns from local business and Canberra's business chamber, which worried the move would disrupt trade within the precinct.
But in its proposal for the fit out of the Barton site, the agency said it was not required to complete a local impact assessment for its leasing procurement process and that it didn't "foresee any negative impacts on the local community - including local business".
On Wednesday, a parliamentary committee scrutinising the submission, questioned whether the agency engaged elected representatives, retailers or the business chamber in Civic and Barton.
ATO Assistant Commissioner Brendon Fisher told the hearing the agency didn't meet the requirements to trigger a local impact assessment but it did seek advice from commercial leasing advisors "around local impact".
"A leasing agent understood that both landlords [in Civic] would be looking to re-lease the buildings so there would be tenants moving in once we depart," he said.
He added that the move to Barton would "provide a stimulus to local button business".
"We also understand the Genge Street landlord will be undertaking some base building works, upgrading the buildings so they will obviously bring some trade and construction into the area," Mr Fisher said.
Mr Smith said he found that "dumbfounding".
"The idea that you take 2500 employees, obviously some working from home, out of quite possibly the most important retail precinct in Canberra, and suggest it will have little or no impact, I find that quite dumbfounding," he said.
According to the Finance Department, which undertakes the assessment on behalf of the agency before procurement starts, "a detailed local impact assessment will be required, prior to approaching the market for new accommodation, where a potential move would adversely affect a local economy, transport and logistics infrastructure."
The analysis looks at a number of issues, including the kind of businesses impacted and the potential revenue loss.
Last year, some businesses told The Canberra Times that the Tax Office staff were among its main source of customers.
The ATO has been renting out the two Civic office spaces at 26 Narellan Street and 21 Genge Street since 2007.
But both leases are due to expire in 2027.
The fit-out cost of a new building for agency is expected to top $125 million, according its proposal.
Construction work on the agency's new building started this May, with the site expected to be complete in 2025.
The move will see staff shift into the parliamentary triangle, bringing them closer to other major federal government employers including the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and PM&C.
