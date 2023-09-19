The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jim Chalmers flags sustained full employment as employment white paper goal

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
September 19 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Delivering "sustained and inclusive" full employment will be an explicit goal of the federal government under the terms of its employment white paper due to be released on September 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.