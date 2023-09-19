The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Juicy Fest annoucnes Canberra 2024 date bringing T-Pain, T.I. and Ashanti

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
September 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get ready music lovers, there's a new festival in town - and it's unlike anything the capital has seen before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.