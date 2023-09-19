Get ready music lovers, there's a new festival in town - and it's unlike anything the capital has seen before.
Juicy Fest, the biggest hip-hop and R&B festival in the southern hemisphere, is heading to Canberra in 2024, after already announcing events in Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga, Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and the Gold Coast.
This year's line-up - AKA the class of '24 - features a line-up that will take festival-goers on a nostalgic journey through chart-topping hits with performers including T.I, T-Pain, The Game, Ashanti, Mase, Trey Songz, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Cassie, Fabolous, Keri Hilson and Mario.
"When we started planning for Juicy Fest 2024, Australia's capital city was always a location we wanted to tour," Juicy Fest promoter Glenn Meikle said.
"In recent months we have put out a few calls to people in Australia asking where they want us to tour and ACT has really stood out in those requests. We're excited to be bringing Juicy Fest's star-studded line-up to Canberra for the first time and we're looking forward to seeing the response from an ACT crowd.
"These artists have close to 100 million followers from around the world on Instagram alone so there is huge potential to expose Canberra to the world and in turn, boost tourism and the economy.
"Canberra is a stunning place, with so much to offer and we want to be able to showcase this city as widely as possible."
T.I. is a three-time Grammy award-winning, 19-time Grammy-nominated hip-hop icon who has etched his mark into music history with some of his biggest hits including Big Things Poppin' (Do It), Bring Em Out, What You Know, and Dead and Gone.
Meanwhile, Grammy-Award-winning singer-songwriter Ashanti has become one of the biggest female artists since bursting onto the scene with her self-titled album in 2002. With hits including Only You, Baby, Foolish, Happy, Rock Wit You and collaborations with Ja Rule including Always on Time, Ashanti's Juicy Fest appearance is set to take fans back in time.
T-Pain was one of the most influential hip-hop and R&B artists of the 2000s with his iconic sound popularising the use of autotune in the genre. He is a two-time Grammy winner, with hits including By You a Drank, I'm N Luv and Bartender.
The final headliner, Compton rapper The Game, is behind some of the biggest rap songs of the mid-2000s including How We Do, and Hate it or Love it.
The Canberra show is on January 19. People can pre-register for pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, 9am.
Tickets go on sale on September 27, with presale tickets going on sale from 6pm and general sale going on sale from 7pm.
For more information go to juicy.co.
