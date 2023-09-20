The Canberra Times
Denis Moriarty | Time for a spring clean? Here's a few things I'd like to see wiped

By Denis Moriarty
September 21 2023 - 5:30am
The future is still here: it just isn't evenly distributed, as futurist William Gibson said. And so, dammit, is the past. In 1677, the Brits passed a law saying that contracts had to be signed (before that, people mostly used seals). Now, 350 years later, we're passing a new law saying that e-signatures are OK.

