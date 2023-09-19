The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Colour Frenzy fun run this weekend in Weston Park

Updated September 20 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Colour Frenzy fun run or walk is on Sunday in Weston Park in Yarralumla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.