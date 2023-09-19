Colour Frenzy fun run this weekend in Weston Park

The Canberra Colour Frenzy fun run or walk is on Sunday in Weston Park in Yarralumla.
Activities start at 8.30am on Sunday and the run, jog or walk starts at 9.30am.
A 2.5km loop track will be marked out with multiple colour zones and a foam zone along the way.
Participants can choose to do one or two laps. It's not time - it's about having fun and getting dirty.
And friendly dogs on a leash are allowed.
Get your tickets at https://colourfrenzy.com.au/
Race pack collection is Saturday 8am to 2pm in Haig Park in Braddon.
