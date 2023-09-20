Carlton assistant coach Aaron Hamill was given one of his most valuable footy lessons under former Tuggeranong coach and AFL legend Kevin 'Cowboy' Neale'.
"Have the will to compete," Hamill told The Canberra Times.
"That's always been in me since being coached by Cowboy."
Neale's death at the age of 78 last weekend was still being mourned across the AFL community, including in Canberra, where the St Kilda great was also once a player and coach with Ainslie and Tuggeranong football clubs.
When Hamill was just a 16-year-old he was coached by Neale at Tuggeranong, and said it helped him on his path to the AFL where he went on to play 190 games for Carlton and St Kilda.
Neale revived Tuggeranong during a difficult time for the club by implementing a youth policy as coach of the first grade side between 1993-95.
It gave players like Hamill, Justin Blumfield (Essendon, Richmond), and Jacob Anstey (Carlton) their first taste of senior footy before launching their AFL careers.
"Cowboy played a significant part in my junior career in terms of shaping the competitiveness of me," Hamill said.
"I was in juniors at Tuggeranong and then got I called up for a couple of senior games. I still remember the message was to embrace the moments and have fun - but always compete.
"He had quite a simple gameplan around the one-on-one, territory and all the stuff that you hear now in football.
"He had a clear vision, and a really good understanding of what he wanted within his group - just a team that were selfless and showed an enormous appetite for the contest.
"What stood out the most was his love for the game, and how it would bring people together as a community - and he was so right."
On the eve of the Carlton's preliminary final against the Brisbane Lions this weekend, Hamill is still tapping into the coaching wisdom he received from Neale.
The duo were able to reconnect years later at St Kilda when Hamill played there from 2001-2006 and Neale was heading up the Saints' past players' association.
"We had many lunches, and many a quiet ale over the journey," Hamill said.
"He was a gentleman to one and all, gave a lot of respect to people within football and he was a giver. It was a pleasure and a privilege to see.
"His legacy is the community and the influence that he had on so many people, and I was lucky enough to be one of them."
Hamill was drafted to Carlton in 1994 as a 17-year-old, debuted in 1996, and notched up 92 AFL games there, scoring 114 goals.
At St Kilda he nailed 125 goals in 98 games and was also named captain before announcing his retirement in 2007.
Hamill began coaching and spent a decade at St Kilda until departing at the end of the 2021 AFL season to join Carlton.
Now he's back where it all began with the Blues and believes the current Carlton squad have the potential to win their first flag since 1995.
"I certainly think we're capable on our day," Hamill said.
"We've shown that when we play our brand of footy, when our DNA is on show around the contest and defence and we take our moments, we're capable of mixing it with anyone.
"The boys are just hungry for more and more finals experience."
Carlton is one of four teams remaining in the AFL finals race, with Collingwood and GWS squaring off on Friday night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, followed by Carlton and Brisbane on Saturday at The Gabba.
At Wodonga Turf Club at 11am next Tuesday a 'Celebration of Life' will be held to honour Neale.
Ainslie Football Club are also hoping to get the football great's family to the capital for a luncheon tribute on November 3, where friends, supporters and players past and present from all Canberra region teams are invited.
