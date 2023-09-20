The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra people most concerned about bushfires but not prepared, NRMA Insurance says

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
September 21 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans are very worried about bushfires, but not very prepared for them, according to one of the country's biggest insurers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.