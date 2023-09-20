The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dickson Coles opens for business after decade-long wait, bringing competition to Woolies

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The long-awaited opening of Dickson Coles attracted a large crowd on Wednesday morning, with shoppers coming from as far as Tuggeranong to check out the new flagship store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.