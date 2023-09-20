The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Thai food and drinks available at Lyneham temple

Updated September 20 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The beautiful Thai Buddhist temple in Lyneham. Picture supplied
The beautiful Thai Buddhist temple in Lyneham. Picture supplied

Celebrate Thai food and culture on Sunday, September 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.