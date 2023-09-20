Celebrate Thai food and culture on Sunday, September 24.
A food fair will be at the Thai Buddhist Temple from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.
Thai food and drinks will be for sale throughout the day. Entry is free. ATM facilities will be on site.
The temple is at 80 Archibald Street, Lyneham.
It was established in 1993 and is an important place for the local Thai community in Canberra.
Anyone can visit the temple. There is free daily meditation at the temple, also, at 10.30am.
